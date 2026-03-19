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    KFOR Multinational Soldiers Test Endurance During Danish Contingent March [Image 13 of 13]

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    KFOR Multinational Soldiers Test Endurance During Danish Contingent March

    KOSOVO

    03.07.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Marc Marmeto 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Florida Army National Guard Command Sgt. Maj. Dale Thompson, command sergeant major of 1st Squadron, 153rd Cavalry Regiment “Darkhorse”, arrives at the final checkpoint after completing the Danish Contingent (DANCON) march in support of Kosovo Force (KFOR) near Camp Novo Selo, Kosovo, March 8, 2026. The DANCON march is a Danish military tradition designed to build morale, endurance and camaraderie among multinational forces during deployments. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Marc Marmeto)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 06:23
    Photo ID: 9575389
    VIRIN: 260308-Z-KX552-1139
    Resolution: 2880x3832
    Size: 3.96 MB
    Location: ZZ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, KFOR Multinational Soldiers Test Endurance During Danish Contingent March [Image 13 of 13], by SSG Marc Marmeto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    KFOR Multinational Soldiers Test Endurance During Danish Contingent March
    KFOR Multinational Soldiers Test Endurance During Danish Contingent March
    KFOR Multinational Soldiers Test Endurance During Danish Contingent March
    KFOR Multinational Soldiers Test Endurance During Danish Contingent March
    KFOR Multinational Soldiers Test Endurance During Danish Contingent March
    KFOR Multinational Soldiers Test Endurance During Danish Contingent March
    KFOR Multinational Soldiers Test Endurance During Danish Contingent March
    KFOR Multinational Soldiers Test Endurance During Danish Contingent March
    KFOR Multinational Soldiers Test Endurance During Danish Contingent March
    KFOR Multinational Soldiers Test Endurance During Danish Contingent March
    KFOR Multinational Soldiers Test Endurance During Danish Contingent March
    KFOR Multinational Soldiers Test Endurance During Danish Contingent March
    KFOR Multinational Soldiers Test Endurance During Danish Contingent March

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    TAGS

    Florida Army National Guard
    DANCON
    NATO
    KFOR
    TFG36
    TogetherStrongerForPeace

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