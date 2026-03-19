KFOR Multinational Soldiers Test Endurance During Danish Contingent March

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Florida Army National Guard Lt. Col. Daniel Brown, commander of the 1st Squadron, 153rd Cavalry Regiment, “Darkhorse,” arrives at the final checkpoint after completing the Danish Contingent (DANCON) march in support of Kosovo Force (KFOR) near Camp Novo Selo, Kosovo, March 8, 2026. The DANCON march is a Danish military tradition designed to build morale, endurance and camaraderie among multinational forces during deployments. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Marc Marmeto)