Florida Army National Guard Lt. Col. Daniel Brown, commander of the 1st Squadron, 153rd Cavalry Regiment, “Darkhorse,” arrives at the final checkpoint after completing the Danish Contingent (DANCON) march in support of Kosovo Force (KFOR) near Camp Novo Selo, Kosovo, March 8, 2026. The DANCON march is a Danish military tradition designed to build morale, endurance and camaraderie among multinational forces during deployments. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Marc Marmeto)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 06:23
|Photo ID:
|9575383
|VIRIN:
|260308-Z-KX552-1094
|Resolution:
|2797x3559
|Size:
|3.87 MB
|Location:
|ZZ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KFOR Multinational Soldiers Test Endurance During Danish Contingent March [Image 13 of 13], by SSG Marc Marmeto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.