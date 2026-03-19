U.S. Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 109th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division fire on simulated targets during a sniper exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Feb. 28, 2026. Soldiers with the 1-109th IN sharpened combat proficiency and unit cohesion in preparation for annual training and potential deployments. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Zachery Jockel)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 06:18
|Photo ID:
|9575375
|VIRIN:
|260228-Z-A3544-4906
|Resolution:
|5541x3694
|Size:
|7.35 MB
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
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