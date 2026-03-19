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U.S. Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 109th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division fire on simulated targets during a sniper exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Feb. 28, 2026. Soldiers with the 1-109th IN sharpened combat proficiency and unit cohesion in preparation for annual training and potential deployments. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Zachery Jockel)