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    Change of responsibility [Image 4 of 5]

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    Change of responsibility

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Sean Cartwright takes responsibility as senior enlisted leader of 1st Battalion, 109th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division during a change of responsibility ceremony at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Feb. 28, 2026. The outgoing senior enlisted leader, Command Sgt. Maj. Kurtis DeFoor, was honored during the ceremony. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Zachery Jockel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 06:18
    Photo ID: 9575373
    VIRIN: 260228-Z-A3544-9694
    Resolution: 5505x3670
    Size: 6.27 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    28th Infantry Division
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    Readiness
    NCO
    infantry
    Pennsylvania National Guard

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