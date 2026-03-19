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U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Sean Cartwright takes responsibility as senior enlisted leader of 1st Battalion, 109th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division during a change of responsibility ceremony at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Feb. 28, 2026. The outgoing senior enlisted leader, Command Sgt. Maj. Kurtis DeFoor, was honored during the ceremony. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Zachery Jockel)