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U.S. Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 109th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division fire on simulated targets with M500 shotguns during an exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Feb. 28, 2026. Soldiers with the 1-109th IN sharpened combat proficiency and unit cohesion in preparation for annual training and potential deployments. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Zachery Jockel)