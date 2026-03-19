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    Change of command [Image 1 of 5]

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    Change of command

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers with 128th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division honor outgoing and incoming commanders during a change of command ceremony at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Feb. 28, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Zachery Jockel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 06:18
    Photo ID: 9575367
    VIRIN: 260228-Z-A3544-1246
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 6.88 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    GALLERY

    Change of command
    Sniper
    Shotgun
    Change of responsibility
    Shotgun

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    28th Infantry Division
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    Readiness
    ceremony
    infantry
    Pennsylvania National Guard

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