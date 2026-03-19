U.S. Soldiers with 128th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division honor outgoing and incoming commanders during a change of command ceremony at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Feb. 28, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Zachery Jockel)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.20.2026 06:18
|Photo ID:
|9575367
|VIRIN:
|260228-Z-A3544-1246
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|6.88 MB
|Location:
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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