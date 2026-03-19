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U.S. Soldiers with 128th Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division honor outgoing and incoming commanders during a change of command ceremony at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Feb. 28, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Zachery Jockel)