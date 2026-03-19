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    Shotgun [Image 5 of 5]

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    Shotgun

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 109th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division fire on simulated targets with M500 shotguns during an exercise at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Feb. 28, 2026. Soldiers with the 1-109th IN sharpened combat proficiency and unit cohesion in preparation for annual training and potential deployments. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Zachery Jockel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.20.2026 06:18
    Photo ID: 9575370
    VIRIN: 260228-Z-A3544-9708
    Resolution: 5485x3657
    Size: 8.7 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    GALLERY

    Change of command
    Sniper
    Shotgun
    Change of responsibility
    Shotgun

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    sniper
    28th Infantry Division
    Fort Indiantown Gap
    Readiness
    infantry
    Pennsylvania National Guard

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