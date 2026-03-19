Stinger Live Fire conducted at Daecheon Range for Freedom Shield 2026

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U.S. Marines assigned to 3D Low Altitude Defense Battalion and 12th Littoral Anti-Air Battalion conduct a Stinger live-fire exercise for Freedom Shield at the Daecheon Range, South Korea, on March 18, 2026. Freedom Shield ensures readiness and lethality through demanding joint operations, sharpening combat skills, and reinforcing the United States Indo-Pacific Command's ability to respond decisively to any challenge. (U.S. photo by Spc. Jakaiyah Rumedon.)