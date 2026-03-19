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    Stinger Live Fire conducted at Daecheon Range for Freedom Shield 2026 [Image 6 of 9]

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    Stinger Live Fire conducted at Daecheon Range for Freedom Shield 2026

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    03.17.2026

    Photo by Spc. Jakaiyah Rumedon 

    8th Army

    Civilians from Griffon Aerospace, an aerospace company, set up their MQM-171A Broadsword aerial target vehicle for the stinger live-fire exercise at the Daecheon Range, South Korea, on March 18, 2026. The Broadsword weighs 550 pounds (249.5 kilograms), and has a wingspan of 17.2 feet (5 meters). (U.S. photo by Spc. Jakaiyah Rumedon.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 22:14
    Photo ID: 9575040
    VIRIN: 260318-A-QD713-1081
    Resolution: 4214x2809
    Size: 2.86 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Stinger Live Fire conducted at Daecheon Range for Freedom Shield 2026 [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Jakaiyah Rumedon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Stinger Live Fire conducted at Daecheon Range for Freedom Shield 2026
    Stinger Live Fire conducted at Daecheon Range for Freedom Shield 2026
    Stinger Live Fire conducted at Daecheon Range for Freedom Shield 2026
    Stinger Live Fire conducted at Daecheon Range for Freedom Shield 2026
    Stinger Live Fire conducted at Daecheon Range for Freedom Shield 2026
    Stinger Live Fire conducted at Daecheon Range for Freedom Shield 2026
    Stinger Live Fire conducted at Daecheon Range for Freedom Shield 2026
    Stinger Live Fire conducted at Daecheon Range for Freedom Shield 2026
    Stinger Live Fire conducted at Daecheon Range for Freedom Shield 2026

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    Drones
    indopacom
    Marines
    U.S. Army
    Stinger Live Fire
    FreedomShield26

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