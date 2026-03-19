Stinger Live Fire conducted at Daecheon Range for Freedom Shield 2026

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Civilians from Griffon Aerospace, an aerospace company, set up their MQM-171A Broadsword aerial target vehicle for the Stinger live-fire exercise at the Daecheon Range, South Korea, on March 18, 2026. The Broadsword weighs 550 pounds (249.5 kilograms) and has a wingspan of 17.2 feet (5 meters). (U.S. photo by Spc. Jakaiyah Rumedon.)