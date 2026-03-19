Stinger Live Fire conducted at Daecheon Range for Freedom Shield 2026

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U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Echo Battery, 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, and Marines assigned to 3D Low Altitude Defense Battalion and 12th Littoral Anti-Air Battalion prepare for a Stinger live-fire exercise at the Daecheon Range, South Korea, on March 18, 2026. It has been approximately ten years since stinger live-fire exercises were conducted on the Peninsula; the exercise demonstrates the ability to integrate air defense assets among joint and partner forces. (U.S. photo by Spc. Jakaiyah Rumedon.)