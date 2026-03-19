U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Echo Battery, 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, and Marines assigned to 3D Low Altitude Defense Battalion and 12th Littoral Anti-Air Battalion prepare for a Stinger live-fire exercise at the Daecheon Range, South Korea, on March 18, 2026. It has been approximately ten years since stinger live-fire exercises were conducted on the Peninsula; the exercise demonstrates the ability to integrate air defense assets among joint and partner forces. (U.S. photo by Spc. Jakaiyah Rumedon.)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 22:16
|Photo ID:
|9575037
|VIRIN:
|260318-A-QD713-1008
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.6 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Stinger Live Fire conducted at Daecheon Range for Freedom Shield 2026 [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Jakaiyah Rumedon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.