(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Stinger Live Fire conducted at Daecheon Range for Freedom Shield 2026 [Image 8 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Stinger Live Fire conducted at Daecheon Range for Freedom Shield 2026

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    03.17.2026

    Photo by Spc. Jakaiyah Rumedon 

    8th Army

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Echo Battery, 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, and Marines assigned to 3D Low Altitude Defense Battalion and 12th Littoral Anti-Air Battalion conduct a Stinger live-fire exercise at the Daecheon Range, South Korea, on March 18, 2026. It has been approximately ten years since stinger live-fire exercises were conducted on the Peninsula; the exercise demonstrates the ability to integrate air defense assets among joint and partner forces. (U.S. photo by Spc. Jakaiyah Rumedon.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 22:12
    Photo ID: 9575043
    VIRIN: 260318-A-QD713-1140
    Resolution: 5601x3734
    Size: 4.95 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stinger Live Fire conducted at Daecheon Range for Freedom Shield 2026 [Image 9 of 9], by SPC Jakaiyah Rumedon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Stinger Live Fire conducted at Daecheon Range for Freedom Shield 2026
    Stinger Live Fire conducted at Daecheon Range for Freedom Shield 2026
    Stinger Live Fire conducted at Daecheon Range for Freedom Shield 2026
    Stinger Live Fire conducted at Daecheon Range for Freedom Shield 2026
    Stinger Live Fire conducted at Daecheon Range for Freedom Shield 2026
    Stinger Live Fire conducted at Daecheon Range for Freedom Shield 2026
    Stinger Live Fire conducted at Daecheon Range for Freedom Shield 2026
    Stinger Live Fire conducted at Daecheon Range for Freedom Shield 2026
    Stinger Live Fire conducted at Daecheon Range for Freedom Shield 2026

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Drones
    Readiness and Lethality
    Marines
    U.S. Army
    Stinger Live Fire
    freedomshield26

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery