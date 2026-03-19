USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

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260319-N-TW227-1025 SAN DIEGO (March 19, 2026) Sailors assigned to amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), parade the colors during the ship’s change of command ceremony, March 19, 2026. With a crew of over 1,200 Sailors and capable of deploying over 1,600 Marines, the America delivers a self-contained, mobile crisis response force, ranging from combat operations to humanitarian aid and disaster response. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kenneth Melseth)