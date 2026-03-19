260319-N-PV363-1053 SAN DIEGO (March 19, 2026) Capt. Michael Plageman, prospective commanding officer of amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), arrives for the ship’s change of command ceremony, March 19, 2026. With a crew of over 1,200 Sailors and capable of deploying over 1,600 Marines, the America delivers a self-contained, mobile crisis response force, ranging from combat operations to humanitarian aid and disaster response. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darian Lord)
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2016
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 20:14
|Photo ID:
|9575008
|VIRIN:
|260319-N-PV363-1053
|Resolution:
|3622x2436
|Size:
|2.38 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Change of Command Ceremony [Image 30 of 30], by PO2 Darian Lord, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.