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    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Change of Command Ceremony [Image 14 of 30]

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    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cole Pursley 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    260319-N-FC892-1480 SAN DIEGO (March 19, 2026) Capt. John P. Barrientos, Commander, Amphibious Squadron 5, awards, Capt. Ethan M. Rule, commanding officer of amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), the Legion of Merit award during the ship’s change of command ceremony, March 19, 2026. With a crew of over 1,200 Sailors and capable of deploying over 1,600 Marines, the America delivers a self-contained, mobile crisis response force, ranging from combat operations to humanitarian aid and disaster response. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole Pursley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 20:14
    Photo ID: 9575001
    VIRIN: 260319-N-FC892-1480
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.45 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Change of Command Ceremony [Image 30 of 30], by PO2 Cole Pursley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Change of Command Ceremony
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

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    PHIBRON 5
    USS America (LHA 6)
    Change of Command
    San Diego
    U.S. Navy

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