260319-N-PV363-1225 SAN DIEGO (March 19, 2026) Capt. John P. Barrientos, Commander, Amphibious Squadron 5, departs the ship’s change of command ceremony, March 19, 2026. With a crew of over 1,200 Sailors and capable of deploying over 1,600 Marines, the America delivers a self-contained, mobile crisis response force, ranging from combat operations to humanitarian aid and disaster response. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darian Lord)
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2016
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 20:14
|Photo ID:
|9575013
|VIRIN:
|260319-N-PV363-1225
|Resolution:
|3671x2693
|Size:
|1.79 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Change of Command Ceremony [Image 30 of 30], by PO2 Darian Lord, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.