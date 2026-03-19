USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

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260319-N-PV363-1064 SAN DIEGO (March 19, 2026) Capt. Ethan M. Rule, commanding officer of amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), arrives for the ship’s change of command ceremony, March 19, 2026. With a crew of over 1,200 Sailors and capable of deploying over 1,600 Marines, the America delivers a self-contained, mobile crisis response force, ranging from combat operations to humanitarian aid and disaster response. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darian Lord)