A student leader from Central New Mexico dawns a bomb suit as part of the 377th Explosive Ordinance Disposal team career booth at All-Star Leadership Day at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, Mar. 19, 2026. The interactive booths let student leaders see and engage with Airmen and Guardians of various career fields in the Department of the Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 19:15
|Photo ID:
|9574955
|VIRIN:
|260319-F-LL930-1053
|Resolution:
|4318x3084
|Size:
|2.49 MB
|Location:
|KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, All-Star Leadership Day [Image 5 of 5], by Allen Winston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.