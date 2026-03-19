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A student leader from Central New Mexico dawns a bomb suit as part of the 377th Explosive Ordinance Disposal team career booth at All-Star Leadership Day at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, Mar. 19, 2026. The interactive booths let student leaders see and engage with Airmen and Guardians of various career fields in the Department of the Air Force.