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    All-Star Leadership Day [Image 4 of 5]

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    All-Star Leadership Day

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2026

    Photo by Allen Winston 

    377th Air Base Wing

    A student leader from Central New Mexico dawns a bomb suit as part of the 377th Explosive Ordinance Disposal team career booth at All-Star Leadership Day at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, Mar. 19, 2026. The interactive booths let student leaders see and engage with Airmen and Guardians of various career fields in the Department of the Air Force

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 19:15
    Photo ID: 9574953
    VIRIN: 260319-F-LL930-1055
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 3.53 MB
    Location: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, All-Star Leadership Day [Image 5 of 5], by Allen Winston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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