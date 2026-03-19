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A group of student leaders from Central New Mexico dawn flight helmets with Airmen from the 58th Special Operations Wing during All-Star Leadership Day at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, Mar. 19, 2026. The career booths at All-Star Leadership Day let student leaders interact with equipment from different career fields. (U.S. Air Force photo by Allen B. Winston)