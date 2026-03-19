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    All-Star Leadership Day [Image 1 of 5]

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    All-Star Leadership Day

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2026

    Photo by Allen Winston 

    377th Air Base Wing

    A group of student leaders from Central New Mexico dawn flight helmets with Airmen from the 58th Special Operations Wing during All-Star Leadership Day at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, Mar. 19, 2026. The career booths at All-Star Leadership Day let student leaders interact with equipment from different career fields. (U.S. Air Force photo by Allen B. Winston)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 19:15
    Photo ID: 9574950
    VIRIN: 260319-F-LL930-1051
    Resolution: 3885x2775
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, All-Star Leadership Day [Image 5 of 5], by Allen Winston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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