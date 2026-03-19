A group of student leaders from Central New Mexico dawn flight helmets with Airmen from the 58th Special Operations Wing during All-Star Leadership Day at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, Mar. 19, 2026. The career booths at All-Star Leadership Day let student leaders interact with equipment from different career fields. (U.S. Air Force photo by Allen B. Winston)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 19:15
|Photo ID:
|9574950
|VIRIN:
|260319-F-LL930-1051
|Resolution:
|3885x2775
|Size:
|1.79 MB
|Location:
|KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
This work, All-Star Leadership Day [Image 5 of 5], by Allen Winston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.