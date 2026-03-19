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Student leaders, teachers, and U.S. Airmen and Guardians pose for a group photo during All-Star Leadership Day at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, Mar. 19, 2026. The day went off successfully with student leaders from the greater Albuquerque area interacting and learning about the different career fields available to them in the U.S. Air and Space Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Allen Winston