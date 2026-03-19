Student leaders, teachers, and U.S. Airmen and Guardians pose for a group photo during All-Star Leadership Day at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, Mar. 19, 2026. The day went off successfully with student leaders from the greater Albuquerque area interacting and learning about the different career fields available to them in the U.S. Air and Space Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Allen Winston
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 19:15
|Photo ID:
|9574954
|VIRIN:
|260319-F-LL930-1057
|Resolution:
|4080x3072
|Size:
|2.36 MB
|Location:
|KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|3
This work, All-Star Leadership Day [Image 5 of 5], by Allen Winston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.