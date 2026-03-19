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Student leaders from the greater Albuquerque area observe a 58th Special Operations Wing CV-22 as part of All-Star Leadership day at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, Mar. 19, 2026. All-Star Leadership Day is designed to honor student leaders and provide hands-on exposure to U.S. Air and Space Forces career opportunities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Allen B. Winston)