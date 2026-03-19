Student leaders from the greater Albuquerque area observe a 58th Special Operations Wing CV-22 as part of All-Star Leadership day at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, Mar. 19, 2026. All-Star Leadership Day is designed to honor student leaders and provide hands-on exposure to U.S. Air and Space Forces career opportunities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Allen B. Winston)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 19:15
|Photo ID:
|9574951
|VIRIN:
|260319-F-LL930-1052
|Resolution:
|9475x3579
|Size:
|3.7 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
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