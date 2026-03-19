Jason Lonnkvist, left, and Ian Mcintyre, 422nd Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters, gather a hose after extinguishing a fire during a simulated aircraft mishap exercise at RAF Mildenhall, England, March 4, 2026. Annual live fire training ensures firefighters maintain certification standards established by the National Fire Protection Association. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez Rosiere)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 07:54
|Photo ID:
|9573543
|VIRIN:
|260304-F-IH537-1078
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|10.69 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 422 and 100 CES Fire train together [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Aidan Martinez Rosiere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.