Date Taken: 03.04.2026 Date Posted: 03.19.2026 07:54 Photo ID: 9573543 VIRIN: 260304-F-IH537-1078 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 10.69 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB

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This work, 422 and 100 CES Fire train together [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Aidan Martinez Rosiere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.