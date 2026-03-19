422 and 100 CES Fire train together

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Joe Taylor, left, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, supervises U.S. Air Force Airman Colton Young, 100th CES firefighter, using hydraulic rescue tools to force open the trunk of a vehicle during a simulated vehicle accident training at RAF Mildenhall, England, March 3, 2026. The 100th CES regularly trains to strengthen firefighters’ abilities to operate in various emergency scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez Rosiere)