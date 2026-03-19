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    422 and 100 CES Fire train together [Image 5 of 7]

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    422 and 100 CES Fire train together

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.03.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez Rosiere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    Joe Taylor, left, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, supervises U.S. Air Force Airman Colton Young, 100th CES firefighter, using hydraulic rescue tools to force open the trunk of a vehicle during a simulated vehicle accident training at RAF Mildenhall, England, March 3, 2026. The 100th CES regularly trains to strengthen firefighters’ abilities to operate in various emergency scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez Rosiere)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 07:54
    Photo ID: 9573540
    VIRIN: 260303-F-IH537-1183
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 11.58 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 422 and 100 CES Fire train together [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Aidan Martinez Rosiere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    422 and 100 CES Fire train together
    422 and 100 CES Fire train together
    422 and 100 CES Fire train together
    422 and 100 CES Fire train together
    422 and 100 CES Fire train together
    422 and 100 CES Fire train together
    422 and 100 CES Fire train together

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    ces
    422 CES
    Stronger Together
    Fire
    Fire & Emergency Services
    FIRE PROTECTION

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