(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    422 and 100 CES Fire train together [Image 2 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    422 and 100 CES Fire train together

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.03.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martinez Rosiere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    Shannon Andrews, 422nd Civil Engineer Squadron fire department dispatcher, extinguishes a fire during training at RAF Mildenhall, England, March 3, 2026. The training allowed RAF Croughton and RAF Fairford members to complete annual live fire certification at RAF Mildenhall while their home-station trainer was out of service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez Rosiere)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 07:54
    Photo ID: 9573523
    VIRIN: 260303-F-IH537-1116
    Resolution: 7710x5140
    Size: 11.02 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 422 and 100 CES Fire train together [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Aidan Martinez Rosiere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    422 and 100 CES Fire train together
    422 and 100 CES Fire train together
    422 and 100 CES Fire train together
    422 and 100 CES Fire train together
    422 and 100 CES Fire train together
    422 and 100 CES Fire train together
    422 and 100 CES Fire train together

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery