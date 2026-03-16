422 and 100 CES Fire train together

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Shannon Andrews, 422nd Civil Engineer Squadron fire department dispatcher, extinguishes a fire during training at RAF Mildenhall, England, March 3, 2026. The training allowed RAF Croughton and RAF Fairford members to complete annual live fire certification at RAF Mildenhall while their home-station trainer was out of service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez Rosiere)