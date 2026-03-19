Ian Mcintyre, left, and Jason Lonnkvist, 422nd Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters, extinguish a fire during a simulated aircraft mishap exercise at RAF Mildenhall, England, March 4, 2026. The training allowed RAF Croughton and RAF Fairford firefighters to complete annual live fire certification while their home-station trainer was unavailable. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez Rosiere)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 07:54
|Photo ID:
|9573541
|VIRIN:
|260304-F-IH537-1012
|Resolution:
|7171x4781
|Size:
|12.62 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 422 and 100 CES Fire train together [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Aidan Martinez Rosiere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.