422 and 100 CES Fire train together

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Ian Mcintyre, left, and Jason Lonnkvist, 422nd Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters, extinguish a fire during a simulated aircraft mishap exercise at RAF Mildenhall, England, March 4, 2026. The training allowed RAF Croughton and RAF Fairford firefighters to complete annual live fire certification while their home-station trainer was unavailable. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez Rosiere)