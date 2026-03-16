Ruvern Weir, 422nd Civil Engineer Squadron fire department dispatcher, extinguishes a fire on an aircraft trainer during live fire training at RAF Mildenhall, England, March 3, 2026. RAF Croughton and RAF Fairford firefighters rotated through the installation over the course of a month to complete annual live fire certification. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez Rosiere)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 07:54
|Photo ID:
|9573535
|VIRIN:
|260303-F-IH537-1134
|Resolution:
|7552x5035
|Size:
|12.54 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 422 and 100 CES Fire train together [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Aidan Martinez Rosiere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.