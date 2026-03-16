422 and 100 CES Fire train together

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Ruvern Weir, 422nd Civil Engineer Squadron fire department dispatcher, extinguishes a fire on an aircraft trainer during live fire training at RAF Mildenhall, England, March 3, 2026. RAF Croughton and RAF Fairford firefighters rotated through the installation over the course of a month to complete annual live fire certification. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Martínez Rosiere)