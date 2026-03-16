The Camp Darby Military Community came together for a day filled with flavor, fun, and friendly competition at the Chili Cookout Contest held at the Darby Community Center on March 17. The event showcased the culinary talents of 11 contestants, featuring a variety of delicious chili creations to impress the judges and attendees.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 06:31
|Photo ID:
|9573465
|VIRIN:
|260317-A-BD101-5359
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|3.37 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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Camp Darby Community spices things up with chili cookout contest
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