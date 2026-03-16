Nathan Cerulli, Fire Chief with the Directorate of Emergency Services, impressed the judges with his “Fire House Pheasant White Bean Chili”, earning him the title of Chili Cookout Champion.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 06:31
|Photo ID:
|9573463
|VIRIN:
|260317-A-BD101-1696
|Resolution:
|1980x3520
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Darby Community spices things up with chili cookout contest [Image 4 of 4], by Chiara Mattirolo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Camp Darby Community spices things up with chili cookout contest
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