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    Camp Darby Community spices things up with chili cookout contest [Image 1 of 4]

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    Camp Darby Community spices things up with chili cookout contest

    ITALY

    03.16.2026

    Photo by Chiara Mattirolo 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    Nathan Cerulli, Fire Chief with the Directorate of Emergency Services, impressed the judges with his “Fire House Pheasant White Bean Chili”, earning him the title of Chili Cookout Champion.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 06:31
    Photo ID: 9573463
    VIRIN: 260317-A-BD101-1696
    Resolution: 1980x3520
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Camp Darby Community spices things up with chili cookout contest [Image 4 of 4], by Chiara Mattirolo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    405th Army Field Support Battalion-Africa
    USAG Italy
    target-news-europe
    target news europe
    Stronger Together (USAREUR)
    USAG Italy Fire & Emergency Services

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