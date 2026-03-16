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    Camp Darby Community spices things up with chili cookout contest [Image 2 of 4]

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    Camp Darby Community spices things up with chili cookout contest

    ITALY

    03.16.2026

    Photo by Chiara Mattirolo 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    The Camp Darby Military Community came together for a day filled with flavor, fun, and friendly competition at the Chili Cookout Contest held at the Darby Community Center on March 17.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 06:31
    Photo ID: 9573462
    VIRIN: 260317-A-BD101-1806
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 2.87 MB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Camp Darby Community spices things up with chili cookout contest [Image 4 of 4], by Chiara Mattirolo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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