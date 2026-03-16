The Camp Darby Military Community came together for a day filled with flavor, fun, and friendly competition at the Chili Cookout Contest held at the Darby Community Center on March 17.
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 06:31
|Photo ID:
|9573462
|VIRIN:
|260317-A-BD101-1806
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|2.87 MB
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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Camp Darby Community spices things up with chili cookout contest
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