Camp Darby Community spices things up with chili cookout contest Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Camp Darby Military Community came together for a day filled with flavor, fun, and friendly competition at the Chili Cookout Contest held at the Darby Community Center on March 17.



The event showcased the culinary talents of 11 contestants, featuring a variety of delicious chili creations to impress the judges and attendees.



From traditional recipes to creative twists, one dish stood out above the rest. Nathan Cerulli, Fire Chief with the Directorate of Emergency Services, impressed the judges with his “Fire House Pheasant White Bean Chili”, earning him the title of Chili Cookout Champion.



As the champion, he was awarded a crown, an Oscar-style trophy, and a gift card to the local commissary.

“I’ve wanted to enter the past few years but never have. Since I will be PCS’ing soon, I thought it would be fun to enter, “said Cerulli. “I thought Fire House Pheasant White Bean Chili was a little risky to enter the contest with, but that’s what made it a fun challenge.”



When asked if he would participate again in the future, Cerulli added, “Well, since I’ve been here five years, it’s time for me to go back to the States. Hopefully, I can do my two-year reset and come to enter the contest again.”

The competition was incredibly close, with Jayme Hertlein, one of the event organizers, placing second by just one vote.



The event was also an opportunity for the Camp Darby community to come together, share laughs, and enjoy a day with friends.



“This event is a great way to bring everyone together and have some fun,” said Jayme Hertlein, one of the organizers. “It’s not just about the chili—it’s about connecting with each other and enjoying the day as a community.”



The Chili Cookout Contest is one of many events hosted at Camp Darby to foster morale and strengthen bonds within the military community. With its mix of friendly competition and delicious food, it’s sure to remain a favorite tradition for years to come.