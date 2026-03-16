NAS Sigonella and NEXCOM Extend Warfighter Support with New Micro Market at Keflavik Air Base

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The Navy Exchange Service Command leadership open the first expeditionary Micro Market at Naval Air Base Keflavik, Iceland, March 10, 2026. NEXCOM enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy’s quality of life mission. Providing essential products, services, hospitality and outfitting Navy communities around the globe, NEXCOM is continuously evolving to meet the demands of today’s military operational environment. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S. allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan D. Berlier) Cutting the ribbon from left to right: District Vice President, Europe District, Joy Turner; General Manager, NEX Sigonella, Jimmy Busquets; Supervisory Sales Associate NEX Naples, Clyde Mc Cune; Deputy Base Commander, Keflavik Air Base, Icelandic Coast Guard, Marvin Ingólfsson; Executive Officer Patrol Squadron (VP) 40, Cmdr. Brett Butterfield. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan D. Berlier)