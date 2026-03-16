Chief Executive Offer NEXCOM, Retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, speaks to Sailors during the grand opening of the Navy Exchange Service Command Micro Market at Naval Air Base Keflavik, Iceland, March 10, 2026. NEXCOM enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy’s quality of life mission. Providing essential products, services, hospitality and outfitting Navy communities around the globe, NEXCOM is continuously evolving to meet the demands of today’s military operational environment. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S. allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan D. Berlier)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 03:55
|Photo ID:
|9573405
|VIRIN:
|260309-N-SH698-9088
|Resolution:
|4936x3286
|Size:
|5.01 MB
|Location:
|KEFLAVIK, IS
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAS Sigonella and NEXCOM Extend Warfighter Support with New Micro Market at Keflavik Air Base [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Jonathan Berlier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAS Sigonella and NEX Extend Warfighter Support with New Micro Market at Keflavik Air Base
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