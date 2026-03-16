Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Berlier | Patrol Squadron (VP) 10 Command Master Chief, CMDCM Shaun Kestner, welcomes Chief...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Berlier | Patrol Squadron (VP) 10 Command Master Chief, CMDCM Shaun Kestner, welcomes Chief Executive Officer NEXCOM, retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi at Naval Air Base Keflavik, Iceland, March 10, 2026. NEXCOM enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy’s quality of life mission. Providing essential products, services, hospitality and outfitting Navy communities around the globe, NEXCOM is continuously evolving to meet the demands of today’s military operational environment. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S. allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan D. Berlier) see less | View Image Page

NAS Sigonella and NEX Extend Warfighter Support with New Micro Market at Keflavik Air Base Your browser does not support the audio element.

Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) and Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella announced the successful opening of a new Navy Exchange (NEX) Micro Market at Keflavik Air Base, Iceland, March 10, 2026.



As a forward-operating location under the command and control of NAS Sigonella, Keflavik Air Base is critical for supporting U.S. and NATO maritime patrol and reconnaissance operations in the North Atlantic. The new Micro Market, the first of its kind in this expeditionary environment, is a NEXCOM and NAS Sigonella-led initiative to directly improve the quality of life and sustain the readiness of rotational U.S. military and allied personnel operating from the strategic location.



"Our responsibility to our warfighters extends to every location under our command, no matter how remote," said Capt. Daniel Martins, commanding officer, NAS Sigonella. "All service members operating from Keflavik are at the tip of the spear, executing a vital mission in a demanding environment. This facility is a direct investment in their quality of service and mission readiness. We are proud to have partnered with NEXCOM to deliver this essential service."



The 24/7 self-service facility provides rotational forces with convenient access to a wide variety of American food and beverage options, including grab-and-go snacks, frozen meals, and coffee, as well as essential health and laundry items. This service is crucial for personnel operating in a 70-year-old hangar facility with previously limited food options, especially outside of standard hours.



NEXCOM, in partnership with NAS Sigonella, executed the project, leveraging their expertise in providing quality-of-life services to the fleet worldwide.



"NEXCOM’s core mission is to enable warfighter readiness and enhance Navy quality of life for our men and women in uniform," said retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, chief executive officer, NEXCOM. "We are committed to delivering innovative concepts, like this Micro Market, to enhance the readiness of our Warfighters. We look forward to opening more expeditionary locations to support our warfighters wherever they are around the globe."

The opening in Keflavik marks a significant step in NAS Sigonella's enduring commitment to providing premier quality of service, operational, and logistical support to U.S. and NATO forces operating across the European and African theaters.



NAS Sigonella provides consolidated operational, command and control, administrative, and advanced logistical support to U.S. and NATO forces. The installation’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required, ensuring security and stability throughout Europe, Africa and Central Asia.

For more news and information from NAS Sigonella, visit: https://cnreurafcent.cnic.navy.mil/Installations/NAS-Sigonella/ or https://www.facebook.com/nassig.official