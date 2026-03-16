NAS Sigonella and NEXCOM Extend Warfighter Support with New Micro Market at Keflavik Air Base

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District Vice President, Europe District, Joy Turner hands out pieces of cake to Sailors during the Navy Exchange Command Micro Market opening celebration at Naval Air Base Keflavik, Iceland, March 10, 2026. NEXCOM enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy’s quality of life mission. Providing essential products, services, hospitality and outfitting Navy communities around the globe, NEXCOM is continuously evolving to meet the demands of today’s military operational environment. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S. allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan D. Berlier)