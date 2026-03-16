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    NAS Sigonella and NEXCOM Extend Warfighter Support with New Micro Market at Keflavik Air Base [Image 5 of 7]

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    NAS Sigonella and NEXCOM Extend Warfighter Support with New Micro Market at Keflavik Air Base

    KEFLAVIK, ICELAND

    03.09.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Berlier 

    Naval Air Station Sigonella

    District Vice President, Europe District, Joy Turner hands out pieces of cake to Sailors during the Navy Exchange Command Micro Market opening celebration at Naval Air Base Keflavik, Iceland, March 10, 2026. NEXCOM enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy’s quality of life mission. Providing essential products, services, hospitality and outfitting Navy communities around the globe, NEXCOM is continuously evolving to meet the demands of today’s military operational environment. NAS Sigonella's strategic location enables U.S. allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan D. Berlier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 03:55
    Photo ID: 9573401
    VIRIN: 260309-N-SH698-7748
    Resolution: 5081x3382
    Size: 5.87 MB
    Location: KEFLAVIK, IS
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NAS Sigonella and NEXCOM Extend Warfighter Support with New Micro Market at Keflavik Air Base [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Jonathan Berlier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NAS Sigonella and NEXCOM Extend Warfighter Support with New Micro Market at Keflavik Air Base
    NAS Sigonella and NEXCOM Extend Warfighter Support with New Micro Market at Keflavik Air Base
    NAS Sigonella and NEXCOM Extend Warfighter Support with New Micro Market at Keflavik Air Base
    NAS Sigonella and NEXCOM Extend Warfighter Support with New Micro Market at Keflavik Air Base
    NAS Sigonella and NEXCOM Extend Warfighter Support with New Micro Market at Keflavik Air Base
    NAS Sigonella and NEXCOM Extend Warfighter Support with New Micro Market at Keflavik Air Base
    NAS Sigonella and NEXCOM Extend Warfighter Support with New Micro Market at Keflavik Air Base

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    NAS Sigonella and NEX Extend Warfighter Support with New Micro Market at Keflavik Air Base

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    NEXCOM
    Keflavik Air Base
    CNREURAFCENT
    Iceland

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