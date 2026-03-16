CFC Commander Observes Wet Gap Crossing During Freedom Shield 26

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(Front third from left to right) U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Charles T. Lombardo, commander of 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Joseph E. Hilbert, commander of 8th Army, U.S. Army Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and U.S. Forces Korea, and Republic of Korea Gen. Sungmin Kim, deputy commander of Combined Forces Command, pose for a group photo with U.S. and South Korean troops during Freedom Shield 26 near Yeoncheon, South Korea, Mar. 14, 2026. Freedom Shield is a defense-oriented, combined, joint, all-domain training exercise designed to enhance readiness and strengthen the ROK-U.S. alliance's ability to deter and defeat aggression if necessary. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga Liggio)