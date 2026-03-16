CFC Commander and ROK JCS Chairman Visit PY-Do During Freedom Shield 26

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U.S. Army Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and U.S. Forces Korea (right), and Republic of Korea Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Jin Young-seung (left), have lunch and discuss with ROK sailors and marines of the 6th Brigade at PY-Do, South Korea, Mar. 12, 2026. Gen. Brunson and Gen. Jin visited the armed forces on the island to assess their readiness during the Freedom Shield 26 exercise. Freedom Shield is a defense-oriented, combined, joint, all-domain training exercise designed to enhance readiness and strengthen the ROK-U.S. alliance's ability to deter and defeat aggression if necessary. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga Liggio)