CFC Commander Observes Wet Gap Crossing During Freedom Shield 26

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U.S. Army Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and U.S. Forces Korea (left), observes a wet gap crossing exercise as part of Freedom Shield 26 near Yeoncheon, South Korea, Mar. 14, 2026. Freedom Shield is a defense-oriented, combined, joint, all-domain training exercise designed to enhance readiness and strengthen the ROK-U.S. alliance's ability to deter and defeat aggression if necessary. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga Liggio)