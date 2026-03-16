CFC Commander Observes Wet Gap Crossing During Freedom Shield 26

U.S. Army Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and U.S. Forces Korea (left), observes a wet gap crossing exercise as part of Freedom Shield 26 near Yeoncheon, South Korea, Mar. 14, 2026. Freedom Shield is a defense-oriented, combined, joint, all-domain training exercise designed to enhance readiness and strengthen the ROK-U.S. alliance's ability to deter and defeat aggression if necessary. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga Liggio)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.19.2026 02:05
|Photo ID:
|9573281
|VIRIN:
|260314-A-KM154-1078
|Resolution:
|5018x3345
|Size:
|1.86 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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