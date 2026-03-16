CFC Commander and ROK JCS Chairman Visit PY-Do During Freedom Shield 26

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Republic of Korea Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Jin Young-seung, U.S. Army Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and U.S. Forces Korea, U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Joseph Hilbert, commander of 8th Army, and U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Valeria Jackson, commander of Marine Corps Forces Korea, listen to a briefing by ROK sailors and marines of the 6th Brigade at PY-Do, South Korea, Mar. 12, 2026. Gen. Brunson, Gen. Jin, Lt. Gen. Hilbert, and Maj. Gen. Jackson visited the armed forces on the island to assess their readiness during the Freedom Shield 26 exercise. Freedom Shield is a defense-oriented, combined, joint, all-domain training exercise designed to enhance readiness and strengthen the ROK-U.S. alliance's ability to deter and defeat aggression if necessary. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga Liggio)