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    CFC Commander and ROK JCS Chairman Visit PY-Do During Freedom Shield 26 [Image 2 of 7]

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    CFC Commander and ROK JCS Chairman Visit PY-Do During Freedom Shield 26

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.11.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    Republic of Korea Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Jin Young-seung, U.S. Army Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and U.S. Forces Korea, U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Joseph Hilbert, commander of 8th Army, and U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Valeria Jackson, commander of Marine Corps Forces Korea, listen to a briefing by ROK sailors and marines of the 6th Brigade at PY-Do, South Korea, Mar. 12, 2026. Gen. Brunson, Gen. Jin, Lt. Gen. Hilbert, and Maj. Gen. Jackson visited the armed forces on the island to assess their readiness during the Freedom Shield 26 exercise. Freedom Shield is a defense-oriented, combined, joint, all-domain training exercise designed to enhance readiness and strengthen the ROK-U.S. alliance's ability to deter and defeat aggression if necessary. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga Liggio)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.19.2026 02:05
    Photo ID: 9573280
    VIRIN: 260312-A-KM154-1071
    Resolution: 6286x4191
    Size: 2.87 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CFC Commander and ROK JCS Chairman Visit PY-Do During Freedom Shield 26 [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Daniela Lechuga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CFC Commander and ROK JCS Chairman Visit PY-Do During Freedom Shield 26
    CFC Commander and ROK JCS Chairman Visit PY-Do During Freedom Shield 26
    CFC Commander Observes Wet Gap Crossing During Freedom Shield 26
    CFC Commander Observes Wet Gap Crossing During Freedom Shield 26
    CFC Commander Observes Wet Gap Crossing During Freedom Shield 26
    CFC Commander Observes Wet Gap Crossing During Freedom Shield 26
    CFC Commander Observes Wet Gap Crossing During Freedom Shield 26

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