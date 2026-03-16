CFC Commander Observes Wet Gap Crossing During Freedom Shield 26

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U.S. Army Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and U.S. Forces Korea (front right), U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Joseph E. Hilbert, commander of 8th Army (middle), and U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Charles T. Lombardo, commander of 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division (front left) walk across M30 Bridge Erecting Boats (BEB) during a wet gap crossing exercise as part of Freedom Shield 26 near Yeoncheon, South Korea, Mar. 14, 2026. Freedom Shield is a defense-oriented, combined, joint, all-domain training exercise designed to enhance readiness and strengthen the ROK-U.S. alliance's ability to deter and defeat aggression if necessary. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Daniela Lechuga Liggio)