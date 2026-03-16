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    U.S. Navy Reservist support ACB-1 [Image 18 of 26]

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    U.S. Navy Reservist support ACB-1

    CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Destinyy Wideman 

    Amphibious Construction Battalion 1

    A U.S. Navy Builder Construction Apprentice Alejandro Rebollar, assigned to Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 (ACB 1), subdues a suspect during Security Reaction Force Bravo (SRF-B) qualifications on Naval Amphibious Base Coronado, California, March 13, 2026. SRF-B is a two-week course consisting of small unit tactics, mechanical apprehension control, and weapons training. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Destinyy Wideman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 19:52
    Photo ID: 9572991
    VIRIN: 260313-N-YD647-1651
    Resolution: 4234x3387
    Size: 4.54 MB
    Location: CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Navy Reservist support ACB-1 [Image 26 of 26], by PO1 Destinyy Wideman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Navy Reservist support ACB-1
    U.S. Navy Reservist support ACB-1
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    U.S. Navy Reservist support ACB-1
    U.S. Navy Reservist support ACB-1
    U.S. Navy Reservist support ACB-1
    U.S. Navy Reservist support ACB-1
    U.S. Navy Reservist support ACB-1
    U.S. Navy Reservist support ACB-1
    U.S. Navy Reservist support ACB-1
    U.S. Navy Reservist support ACB-1
    U.S. Navy Reservist support ACB-1
    U.S. Navy Reservist support ACB-1
    U.S. Navy Reservist support ACB-1
    U.S. Navy Reservist support ACB-1
    U.S. Navy Reservist support ACB-1
    U.S. Navy Reservist support ACB-1

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    ACB-1
    Seabee (CB)
    NAB Coranado

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