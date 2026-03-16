U.S. Navy Reservist support ACB-1

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U.S. Navy Builder Construction Apprentice Dane Gore, left, and Master-at-Arms 1st Class David Rogers, execute defensive techniques during Security Reaction Force Bravo (SRF-B) qualifications on Naval Amphibious Base Coronado, California, March 13, 2026. SRF-B is a two-week course consisting of small unit tactics, mechanical apprehension control, and weapons training. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Destinyy Wideman)