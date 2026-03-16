- U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Taylor Milbradt, assigned to Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 (ACB 1), stands in formation during morning colors on Naval Amphibious Base Coronado, California, March 13, 2026. ACB-1 provides ship-to-shore transport of combat cargo, bulk fuel and water, and tactical camp operations supporting amphibious operations around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Destinyy Wideman)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 19:52
|Photo ID:
|9572979
|VIRIN:
|260313-N-YD647-1208
|Resolution:
|3712x4640
|Size:
|3.12 MB
|Location:
|CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Reservist support ACB-1 [Image 26 of 26], by PO1 Destinyy Wideman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.