U.S. Navy Reservist support ACB-1

U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms 1st Class Claudia Burnett, left, and Builder 3rd Class Walter Cobb demonstrate defensive baton techniques during Security Reaction Force Bravo (SRF-B) qualifications on Naval Amphibious Base Coronado, California, March 13, 2026. SRF-B is a two-week course consisting of small unit tactics, mechanical apprehension control, and weapons training. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Destinyy Wideman)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 19:52
|Photo ID:
|9572985
|VIRIN:
|260313-N-YD647-1284
|Resolution:
|3913x3130
|Size:
|3.82 MB
|Location:
|CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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