U.S. Navy Reservist support ACB-1

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U.S. Sailors assigned to Amphibious Construction Battalion 1 (ACB 1) pose for a photo after morning colors on Naval Amphibious Base Coronado, California, March 13, 2026. ACB-1 provides ship-to-shore transport of combat cargo, bulk fuel and water, and tactical camp operations supporting amphibious operations around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Destinyy Wideman)