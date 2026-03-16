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    Eleventh Air Force command chief observes a C-17 Globemaster III maintenance rodeo [Image 5 of 7]

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    Eleventh Air Force command chief observes a C-17 Globemaster III maintenance rodeo

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mark Sulaica 

    15th Wing

    A U.S. Airman assigned to the 15th Maintenance Squadron checks a wheel well of a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 12, 2026. Members of the 735th Air Mobility Squadron hosted a competition where maintenance units from Alaska, Guam, Hawaii and Japan, tested their readiness by performing diagnostics and repairs on a C-17 Globemaster III. A badge was edited for operation security purposes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mark Sulaica)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 18:12
    Photo ID: 9572929
    VIRIN: 260312-F-NW874-2024
    Resolution: 6127x4085
    Size: 3.2 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Eleventh Air Force command chief observes a C-17 Globemaster III maintenance rodeo [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Eleventh Air Force command chief observes a C-17 Globemaster III maintenance rodeo
    Eleventh Air Force command chief observes a C-17 Globemaster III maintenance rodeo
    Eleventh Air Force command chief observes a C-17 Globemaster III maintenance rodeo
    Eleventh Air Force command chief observes a C-17 Globemaster III maintenance rodeo
    Eleventh Air Force command chief observes a C-17 Globemaster III maintenance rodeo
    Eleventh Air Force command chief observes a C-17 Globemaster III maintenance rodeo
    Eleventh Air Force command chief observes a C-17 Globemaster III maintenance rodeo

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