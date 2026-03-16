Eleventh Air Force command chief observes a C-17 Globemaster III maintenance rodeo

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A U.S. Airman assigned to the 15th Maintenance Squadron checks a wheel well of a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 12, 2026. Members of the 735th Air Mobility Squadron hosted a competition where maintenance units from Alaska, Guam, Hawaii and Japan, tested their readiness by performing diagnostics and repairs on a C-17 Globemaster III. A badge was edited for operation security purposes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mark Sulaica)