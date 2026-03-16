Eleventh Air Force command chief observes a C-17 Globemaster III maintenance rodeo

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U.S. Air Force 735th Air Mobility Squadron hosted a C-17 Maintenance Rodeo at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 12, 2026. The rodeo is intentionally designed to exercise team dynamics by challenging members across Command and Control, Aerial Port and Maintenance operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mark Sulaica)