U.S. Air Force 735th Air Mobility Squadron hosted a C-17 Maintenance Rodeo at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 12, 2026. The rodeo is intentionally designed to exercise team dynamics by challenging members across Command and Control, aerial port and maintenance operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mark Sulaica)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 18:12
|Photo ID:
|9572924
|VIRIN:
|260312-F-NW874-2011
|Resolution:
|6467x4311
|Size:
|3.36 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Eleventh Air Force command chief observes a C-17 Globemaster III maintenance rodeo [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.