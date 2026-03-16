U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Heath Tempel, Eleventh Air Force command chief, speaks to members of the 15th Maintenance Group during his visit to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 12, 2026. During his visit, Tempel joined 15th Wing Airmen for morning physical training, observed a maintenance rodeo hosted by the 515th Air Mobility Wing and attended Team Hickam’s chief induction ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mark Sulaica)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.18.2026 18:12
|Photo ID:
|9572913
|VIRIN:
|260312-F-NW874-2006
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|5.12 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Eleventh Air Force command chief observes a C-17 Globemaster III maintenance rodeo [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.