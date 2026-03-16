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    Eleventh Air Force command chief observes a C-17 Globemaster III maintenance rodeo [Image 1 of 7]

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    Eleventh Air Force command chief observes a C-17 Globemaster III maintenance rodeo

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mark Sulaica 

    15th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Heath Tempel, Eleventh Air Force command chief, speaks to members of the 15th Maintenance Group during his visit to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 12, 2026. During his visit, Tempel joined 15th Wing Airmen for morning physical training, observed a maintenance rodeo hosted by the 515th Air Mobility Wing and attended Team Hickam’s chief induction ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mark Sulaica)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.18.2026 18:12
    Photo ID: 9572913
    VIRIN: 260312-F-NW874-2006
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 5.12 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Eleventh Air Force command chief observes a C-17 Globemaster III maintenance rodeo [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Eleventh Air Force command chief observes a C-17 Globemaster III maintenance rodeo
    Eleventh Air Force command chief observes a C-17 Globemaster III maintenance rodeo
    Eleventh Air Force command chief observes a C-17 Globemaster III maintenance rodeo
    Eleventh Air Force command chief observes a C-17 Globemaster III maintenance rodeo
    Eleventh Air Force command chief observes a C-17 Globemaster III maintenance rodeo
    Eleventh Air Force command chief observes a C-17 Globemaster III maintenance rodeo
    Eleventh Air Force command chief observes a C-17 Globemaster III maintenance rodeo

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