Eleventh Air Force command chief observes a C-17 Globemaster III maintenance rodeo

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U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Heath Tempel, Eleventh Air Force command chief, speaks to members of the 15th Maintenance Group during his visit to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 12, 2026. During his visit, Tempel joined 15th Wing Airmen for morning physical training, observed a maintenance rodeo hosted by the 515th Air Mobility Wing and attended Team Hickam’s chief induction ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mark Sulaica)