Eleventh Air Force command chief observes a C-17 Globemaster III maintenance rodeo

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U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Cody Agee, 735th Air Mobility Squadron productions superintendent, gives a tour of a maintenance rodeo to Chief Master Sgt. Heath Tempel, Eleventh Air Force command chief at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 12, 2026. Members of the 735th AMS hosted a competition where maintenance units from Alaska, Guam, Hawaii and Japan, tested their readiness by performing diagnostics and repairs on a C-17 Globemaster III. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mark Sulaica)